Fishing Classic returning to Springfield Lakes

Brisbane Valley Anglers Fishstocking Association and 2 Bent Rods will take part in this year’s Classic.

ANGLERS will be hoping for tight lines at Springfield Lakes' Pest Fishing Classic on November 17.

It will be the third time the event has been staged in Spring Lake, which has seen close to 1000 pest fish removed from the lake.

Almost 13,000 native young fish have also been released into the waterway after the event by Brisbane Valley Angler Fishstocking Association.

BVAFA will host the event with funds awarded through a Lendlease Community Grants Program and pest fishing event management group, 2 Bent Rods, will lead the day's activities.

An education session will take place during registration, and trained assistants will be on hand to help budding anglers determine native versus pest fish species.

There will also be a sausage sizzle, coffee stand and live fish displays.

To register and for more details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2397708513780731/

Lendlease development director for residential Ian Murray said the events have been consistently well attended.

Ron Kruger from BVAFA and Sam Beckmann from 2 Bent Rods.

"And we're pleased to support the BVAFA through our Community Grants Program to deliver this pest fishing event for the community," he said.

"It is an interactive way for the community to understand the impact that pest fish have on biodiversity and know they've made a difference by participating."

Ipswich City Council environment and sustainability manager Kaye Cavanagh said council is also pleased to support the event.

"While Spring Lake is a 'no fishing area', the classic is a one-day opportunity for families and fishing fans to wet their lines with the appropriate control measures in place as managed under a Biosecurity Queensland pest fishing permit."

BVAFA treasurer Charlie Ladd said the aim of the event is to increase community awareness.

"You can learn about biodiversity and the impact that introduction of pest fish into waterways have on ecosystems, with the added benefit of a fun, family morning on the lake," he said.

"We'll have live displays of native and pest fish and will be on hand to provide guidance and answer any questions."

Funds raised from the ticket, barbecue and bait sales will once again be used to restock the lake post event with native young fish, which will aid in the re-establishment of natives and control of pest fish in the lake.