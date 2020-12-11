Menu
Three fishermen were rescued in the dead of the night after they spent hours clinging to their capsized boat in waters off the coast of Gippsland.
News

Fishermen rescued after clinging to capsized boat for hours

by Aneeka Simonis
11th Dec 2020 8:15 AM
A group of fishermen have been rescued after a night stranded at sea near Gippsland.

Emergency services were called to waters about 7km south of Port Welshpool following reports three fishermen were clinging to the hull of their 4.5m capsized boat.

The men had been holding on for several hours before managing to retrieve a phone and contact triple-0.

 

 

The police Air Wing was sent out to search for the fishermen, located west of Snake Island.

The Port Welshpool Coast Guard rescued the men before they were taken to hospital.

Water Police will attend the scene later on Friday to retrieve the upturned boat and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

aneeka.simonis@news.com.au

@AneekaSimonis

Originally published as Fishermen rescued after clinging to capsized boat for hours

