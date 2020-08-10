Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Fishermen find body in tent on banks of the Burdekin River

10th Aug 2020 10:46 AM

Police are working to identify human remains found on the banks of the Burdekin River.

Detectives and forensic officers were called to a remote campsite of the banks of the Burdekin River near Dalbeg, south west of Ayr at the weekend.

Ayr Police criminal investigations branch Detective Senior Constable Nick Bach said the skeletal remains were located by fishermen in the area, Saturday afternoon.

Location of Skeletal remains found on the Burdekin River
Location of Skeletal remains found on the Burdekin River

"Police are conducting investigations in to the identity of a person," Sen-Constable Bach said.

The remains were found in a tent near Eight Mile Creek, on the Burdekin River.

Sen-Constable Bach said there was no indication of how long the remains had been in the area.

"Skeletal remains were located in what appeared to be at a remote campsite," he said.

"It was in the Eight Mile Creek area, in dense bushland, near the banks of the river."

Sen-Constable Bach appealed to anyone with information to contact Police Link on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

burdekin river north queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child spots thieves stealing bikes from shed

        Premium Content Child spots thieves stealing bikes from shed

        Crime Police are investigating a case involving four motorbikes that were stolen from two Lockyer properties.

        Springfield Lakes estate agency closes after $100k ripoff

        Premium Content Springfield Lakes estate agency closes after $100k ripoff

        Business A real estate agency fined for misusing trust account money has closed

        IN COURT: Full names of 109 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 109 people appearing in court today

        News Every day the QT publishes a full list of those appearing in court.

        Drink and drug drivers named and shamed

        Premium Content Drink and drug drivers named and shamed

        News A drink driver came under police scrutiny when seen speeding late at night after...