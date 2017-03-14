Fishermen cast off to compete at Wivenhoe dam

CAST OFF: The Reel! Wivenhoe Classic fishing competition has been unveiled.

PLENTY of Australian Bass and Golden Perch which call Wivenhoe dam home are the bounty behind the Reel! Wivenhoe Classic.

Somerset Regional Council unveiled the non-professional fishing competition set to cast off form July 21 to 23, making the most of ideal water conditions.

It's good timing for boaties as boating permits for Wivenhoe and Somerset dams, the only two Seqwater sites for which permits were required, will be scrapped by July.

The move will save anglers who use the dams to fish up to $100 a year.

Experienced angler and event organiser Garry Fitzgerald said the competition was well timed with plenty of Australian Bass and Golden Perch in abundance.

"It's a great weekend of fishing and camping and the comp's open to those fishing from kayak, boat, canoe or from the shore," he said.

"There's been some impressive catches in that area before and I'm looking forward to seeing the calibre of what comes in."

The competition will be will run on a secret length basis based on catch, photograph, measure and release, while maintaining Queensland Fisheries and Maritime regulations.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the event would be family friendly with a strong presence of local vendors providing food and drinks on site.

"Some great random prize draws will be on offer, which will definitely be worth sticking around for," he said.

Council is seeking minor sponsors for prizes such as fishing gear, and outdoors equipment.

To make a contribution, contact the council on (07) 5424 4000 or email mail@somerset.qld.gov.au

The council is in discussions with Mr Fitzgerald, Seqwater and Bass Australia Nation to coordinate the contest.

Further announcements will follow with event details in coming months.