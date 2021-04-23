Menu
Emergency services were called to Kurnell following reports of two people in distress in the water. One man has died at the scene.
News

Fisherman dies after being washed off rocks

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
23rd Apr 2021 5:15 PM
A man is dead and another has been rushed to hospital after they were washed off rocks in Sydney's south this afternoon.

Reports of a fishing accident on Potter Point Rd, Kurnell, about 3pm saw police and paramedics rush to the scene to find the two men in the water.

A man in his 40s was given CPR but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man was rescued and treated by paramedics onshore before being taken to Sutherland Hospital in an unknown condition.

Police said that witnesses saw the men rock-fishing at Potter Point before they were washed into the water.

Investigators have established a crime scene and inquiries are continuing.

Originally published as Fisherman dies after being washed off rocks

drowning fishing accident

