Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OLD GOLD: Department of Fisheries believe this Queenslander grouper to be 45-48 years old.
OLD GOLD: Department of Fisheries believe this Queenslander grouper to be 45-48 years old.
News

Fish nearly 50 years old found in Bundaberg

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
8th Oct 2019 8:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the oldest fish Fisheries Queensland have ever found has washed up on the Bundaberg coast.

Sharing the news online, Fisheries said earlier this year, the remains of a heavily decomposed Queensland grouper were discovered near Bundaberg.

The Department of Environment and Science estimated the grouper to be around 2.2m in length and were able to extract the otoliths and supply them to our monitoring team.

"Our staff counted the thin white bands on a cross-section from the otolith and it looks like the fish was somewhere between 45 and 48 years of age," the post read.

"This would make it one of the oldest fish we have ever come across.

"Queensland grouper are a no take species in Queensland so it is very difficult to obtain age information, making this a very interesting find."

 

OLD GOLD: Department of Fisheries believe this Queenslander grouper to be 45-48 years old.
OLD GOLD: Department of Fisheries believe this Queenslander grouper to be 45-48 years old.

Similar to the way in which the age of a tree is determined, scientists count the bands on the fish's otoliths - their ear bones.

According to the department, these bones help fish orientate themselves and maintain balance, and composed of a form of calcium carbonate and protein which is laid down at different rates throughout a fish's life.

More details about otoliths and fish ageing can be found at https://bit.ly/2ptC52l

bundaberg department of environment and science environment fish outdoors queensland fisheries queensland grouper wildlife
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Patient hospitalised after midnight crash near bushfire

    premium_icon Patient hospitalised after midnight crash near bushfire

    News A PATIENT was transported to hospital after a midnight crash near an ongoing bushfire in the Lockyer Valley.

    IN COURT: Full names of 90 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 90 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    Here's how ScoMo can help reduce our unemployment levels

    premium_icon Here's how ScoMo can help reduce our unemployment levels

    Politics Business leader believes we need more public sector jobs.

    We want a Fair Go on jobs, but the government's failing us

    premium_icon We want a Fair Go on jobs, but the government's failing us

    Politics ScoMo fails to decentralise public service, dashing our job hopes