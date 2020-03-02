Menu
Hundreds of eels have died at Dowse Lagoon, Sandgate. Picture: Frank Box
Environment

Fish deaths due to ‘natural occurrence’

2nd Mar 2020 1:39 PM
LOW oxygen levels may have led to the recent death of hundreds of eels and fish at Sandgate's Dowse Lagoon, a Brisbane City Council spokesman said.

He said Council was awaiting further water test results after the dead fish were found floating in the lagoon about two weeks ago.

"Low oxygen levels in bodies of water with no natural flow, such as lagoons, is not uncommon and is considered to be a natural occurrence," the spokesman said.

 

Hundreds of fish have died at Dowse Lagoon. Picture: Frank Box
"Council officers understand this could be the cause, but will wait for final test results.

"Council has removed the fish from the lagoon on an ongoing basis since February 19 and will continue to inspect the lagoon daily.

"Council's contractor is on stand by to remove any more fish if required."

The spokesman said Council was also investigating options to help reoxygenate the lagoon, including weed harvesting.

"Council notified the State Department of Environment of the incident and the department has indicated its support for Council's approach.

"Council will continue to work closely with the State Government and will provide them with the finalised water results."

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman has previously stated the fish deaths "are most likely a natural event".

"Recent rainfall has risen water levels in the lagoon, inundating vegetation around the perimeter of the lagoon causing it to decompose, resulting in low dissolved oxygen levels," the spokesman said.

