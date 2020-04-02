First Warwick coronavirus case on road to recovery

A WARWICK businessman is in "good health" after testing positive to coronavirus last week.

Peter Wright, co-owner of Rose City Premium Meats, said he was now on day two of showing no virus symptoms.

The next step being testing to receive the all-clear from Queensland Health.

Mr Wright became the first publicly confirmed case of COVID-19 in Warwick after he and his wife, Michelle, returned from a 50th birthday dinner at Noosa restaurant, Sails, a fortnight ago.

Ms Wright, Rose City Premium Meats staff and those Mr Wright had came into contact with had not shown any symptoms of the virus since the positive reading.

According to Mr Wright, staff would come out of isolation on Thursday, with the Rose City Shoppingworld store to reopen on Saturday.

While the family and store had copped a barrage of "very nasty" calls and messages when the announcement was first made, Mr Wright thanked those behind the wave of aid that soon followed.

"There was overwhelming community support for me and my family," he said.

"Early on, we got some negativity and hysteria mainly due to misinformation, but now the phone is running hot all the time with well wishes."

Mr Wright also thanked Queensland Health and its practitioners for a "faultless" follow up.

Since he tested positive, Mr Wright had experienced mild flu symptoms, including runny nose, headaches and some slight aches and pains.

"That's really all I have had," he said.

"I did suffer a bit of night-time asthma and a slight sore throat for two days but that was it."

While Mr Wright was grateful his case was a mild one, he was all too aware the virus could affect others differently and warned the public not to become complacent.

"While mine have been mild and are still lingering, it is important that everyone practise good hygiene and keep interactions to a minimum," he said.

"There are those in the community who are vulnerable and won't pull through as good as others."