First-time meth user goes 'berserk', traumatises woman

Methamphetamine also known as crystal meth.

A MAN who went "berserk" after taking meth, ripping fences apart, jumping on cars, and smashing windows has been sentenced to a suspended prison sentence.

Daniel Jay Foster yesterday pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to commit public nuisance, going armed so as to cause fear, obstruct a police officer and three counts of wilful damage.

It was heard about 5.45pm on April 6, police received eight separate triple-0 calls for a man who was "going beserk", jumping on cars, running through traffic and punching vehicles.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court Foster had been ripping off fence palings on Branyan St and using them to damage property, picking up the panels and waving them at people.

He took one of the panels and launched it at the passenger window of a passing car, causing the glass to smash onto the lap of a woman who immediately "feared for her life".

Foster then picked up two more palings and smashed the headlight and scratched mirrors on a separate car.

Police arrived and found the man standing in the middle of Branyan St.

When they tried to calm him down, Foster walked away and later ripped off a plastic bonnet guard on a car and held it up to officers, who picked up their tasers.

Foster ran from police along Maynard St, picking up another paling and dropping it. Police arrested him after he ran at a car and jumped off the left side door.

He told police he'd rather be "shot in the head with a nine milimetre gun" than get in the van.

Defence barrister Craig Ryan said Foster had little recollection of the event and was shocked at his conduct.

"He's never taken meth before," Mr Ryan said.

Foster was sentenced to three months imprisonment, wholly suspended for 12 months.