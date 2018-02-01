Menu
First time event for Ipswich

FOR ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL: Natasha Horwath, Gabbi Elkin and Kirsty Dutney-Jones will be hosting a gala dinner to raise money for the RSPCA through their not-for-profit organisation Compassion for Animals. Ashleigh Howarth
by Ashleigh Howarth

ANIMALS who have been mistreated, surrendered or looking for new homes will benefit greatly from a gala dinner which will be held in Ipswich in the lead-up to Valentine's Day.

The not-for-profit group Compassion for Animals will host a three-course dinner at the Ipswich Civic Centre on February 10, with proceeds going towards helping the RSPCA care for the high number of animals which are currently in the organisation's care.

Kirsty Dutney-Jones from Crowne Real Estate is overseeing the night with a group of volunteers who share the same vision that all animals need compassion.

Having spent weeks planning the event, Mrs Dutney-Jones said the night promised to be a fun outing for everyone.

"My sister and I have been working with other organisations that are overseas that help animals, but we now want to do something local and give back to our community,” she said.

"That's when we came up with the Valentine's Day gala ball.

"Tickets are $150 each and what that gets you is a three- course meal and drinks package.

"It promises to be a good night out, as we will have a live band and some awesome items which will be up for auction.

"As we are not-for-profit, proceeds from the event will all go to the RSPCA.”

This is the first time Compassion for Animals have held an event like this in Ipswich, and Mrs Dutney-Jones is hoping the community will come on board to help the cause.

"We have 250 tickets to sell so we are really urging people to come along and have a good night out,” she said.

"If you are looking for a good place to take your partner for dinner for Valentine's Day, come to the ball and have a lovely dinner and help a worthy cause.

"If you are a business and would like to help us, we have different sponsorship packages to suit you.

"We would also appreciate any goods or services which people would like to offer for us to raffle off.”

Buy tickets here.

Topics:  fundraising ipswich events rscpa valentines day whatson

Ipswich Queensland Times
