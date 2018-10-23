Menu
First the rain and now the heat

23rd Oct 2018 3:00 PM

THE first storms of summer have already rolled through the city and the latest forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology now points to warmer days ahead for Ipswich.

Five days this week will see Ipswich enjoy - or not - temperatures above the 30 degree mark.

Residents warmed up with a maximum of 31C today and they can expect an even toastier day tomorrow with 33C on the cards.

Things will cool off somewhat on Thursday with a high of 29C but that will give way to the warmest day of the week on Friday with a maximum of 34C.

The weekend will also see the mecury sitting above 30C, with 31C on Saturday and 32C on Sunday.

The minimums are also climbing with the temperature not dropping below 18C for the next six days.

As mentioned the rain is already here and more showers are forecast for tomorrow, Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday.

The wettest days of the week are likely to be tomorrow and Thursday with the chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Heading out of the city, Gatton won't have a day under 30C this week with Friday the warmest, topping 34C.

Tomorrow and Thursday will also see Gatton's best chance at rain.

Ipswich Queensland Times

