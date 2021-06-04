First steps of freedom after three years on remand

UPDATE: Christopher Britton said he was "just sucking in the first couple of breaths" as he left Mackay police station a free man.

The 54 year old was on Thursday afternoon acquitted of murdering his mother in a cold case mystery that has haunted the region for 25 years.

Christopher Mark Britton was acquitted of murdering his mother Dorothy Britton. Photo: Janessa Ekert

Dorothy Britton was killed in early March 1996 - shot in the head with a 12 gauge single barrel shotgun while on her bed.

Mr Britton, also known as Crispy, was arrested just shy of three years ago, in June 2018.

Dorothy Britton

His murder trial began on May 24 and lasted nine days until, less than three hours after retiring to deliberate, the jury returned a not guilty verdict in the circumstantial case.

One of the first things he did as he was released from police custody was embrace two friends, including former housemate Kristy Warner who was one of 40 witnesses to give evidence during the trial in Mackay Supreme Court.

Christopher Mark Britton embraces his friend and former housemate Kristy Warner as he waited inside Mackay police station on Sydney street following his acquittal in a murder trial over the death of his mother. Photo: Janessa Ekert

She and her partner watched the remainder of the trial and became emotional when the verdict was read out about 4.15pm.

Mr Britton had very little to say to the waiting media, but when asked how it felt to be a free man said, "Dunno yet, just sucking in the first couple of breaths."

Christopher Mark Britton (right) drives off following his acquittal by a jury of murdering his mother in March 1996 in Jubilee Pocket. Photo: Janessa Ekert

UPDATE: A jury in a 25 year old Whitsunday cold case murder trial took less than three hours to acquit a man accused of cold-bloodedly gunning his mother down.

Christopher Mark Britton has spent just under three years in custody on remand following his arrest in June 2018 for the murder of Dorothy Britton in March 1996.

But today he was a free man.

Dorothy was shot in the head in her bed inside her Jubilee Pocket home. The murder weapon was a shotgun, which has never been found.

Christopher pleaded not guilty in Mackay Supreme Court on May 24 to murder.

It was described as a circumstantial case. The Crown alleged Christopher brutally shot his mother in the head while she was folding her laundry because he hated her and believed his father would come out second best in any divorce.

The court heard there were impending marital issues because Dorothy's husband, Ian Britton, had been having an affair with a family friend and had told Christopher he expected to lose out financially if they separated.

Whereas defence barrister Jacob Robson argued the evidence only suggested the possibility his client may have been involved, but couldn't satisfy the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

Over nine days the jury heard from more than 40 witnesses, more than four hours of closing arguments and four hours of directions from the judge.

About 4.15pm on Thursday the jury returned a not guilty verdict to murder.

INITIAL: A jury has retired to consider its verdict against a man accused of viciously shooting his mother in the head inside her Whitsunday home.

Justice David North spent about four hours giving the Mackay Supreme Court jury directions on the case, evidence and closing arguments heard over eight days.

Christopher Mark Britton pleaded not guilty to murdering Dorothy Britton in 1996 while she was on her bed at the Jubilee Pocket property.

RELATED:

Whitsunday cold case trial day 1: 'I saw mum on the bed, the back of her head was split open'

Whitsunday cold case trial day 2: Father denies ordering son to kill wife

Whitsunday cold case trial day 3: Driver's face 'was evil and full of hate'

Whitsunday cold case trial day 4: Accused's theory: His old man 'planned' Dorothy's killing

The Crown prosecution alleged she was killed with a shotgun sometime between 8pm and 10pm on March 6 and that Christopher had the motive and opportunity, and was the only person who could have done it.

Whereas defence argued some of the evidence only suggested a "possibility" Christopher was involved and did not meet the burden of proof beyond reasonable doubt, and there was other evidence that suggested he was nowhere near the Timberland Rd home when gunshots were heard.

Dorothy Britton

The court heard a shotgun and cartridges capable of causing the death had been kept on the property and has never been found.

More than 40 witnesses testified in the cold case murder trial.

On the night the Crown alleged Christopher shot his mother, he was seen by his housemate Damien Lloyd walking along the esplanade in a direction away from his mother's home and towards the unit they shared about 10.50pm.

The court heard Christopher was seen to be wearing a black shirt and Mr Lloyd had assumed he was been wearing thongs - he did not notice any blood on the accused but said the front of his shirt appeared to be damp.

The jury also heard evidence from a police officer Sergeant Trevor Gould that he would have been surprised if no blood had landed on the shooter.

RELATED:

Whitsunday cold case trial day 5: Witness claims she saw vision of the killing

Whitsunday cold case trial day 6: Witness denies affair with murdered Whitsunday woman

Whitsunday cold case trial day 7: Dorothy Britton killing was a 'close and personal murder'

Whitsunday cold case trial day 8: Barrister says Crown is 'putting a slant on the evidence'

During his directions Justice North made certain "observations" for the jury to consider "in the context of your deliberations … that on the circumstantial case the evidence as a whole persuades you beyond reasonable doubt".

"How well planned would it have been for somebody on foot wearing thongs tracing an hour's journey back home to have to dispose of a shotgun?" Justice North said.

"How does one account for the non-observation of any blood or stains on the defendant in light of the evidence of Detective Gould?

"It is a matter for you, ladies and gentlemen."

The jury began deliberations at 12.43pm Thursday. The trial continues.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons