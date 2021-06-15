First stage of repairs underway for busy highway overpass

Damage to the Redbank Plains Road bridge after it was struck by a truck carrying an excavator. The first stage of repair work has begun on the busy Cunningham Hwy overpass.

Shovels have finally hit the pavement as the first stage of repair work begins on a busy overpass on the Cunningham Hwy.

The Redbank Plains Rd bridge has remained partially closed since early March, when it was damaged and its condition deemed unsafe.

Months’ of delay in action left motorists frustrated and the eastbound lane of the busy overpass closed.

But relief is in store, after stage one of repairs began on Monday.

It is understood the first stage is expected to be completed within six weeks and will allow both lanes of the road to open.

Member for Bundamba Lance McCallum said internal damage to the bridge was severe, as confirmed during detailed structural assessment.

“Stage one started (on Monday), with damaged concrete and steel to be replaced and cracks filled with epoxy injections,” Mr McCallum said.

“The second stage of work will involve building new steel cross girders, bracing the bridge girders, to minimise damage in the event of a future strike.”

He said most work during stage two would take place at night.

“There will be traffic control and some temporary closures on the Cunningham Highway and Redbank Plains Road to ensure work can be completed safely, and the majority will be undertaken at night to minimise disruption,” he said.

“Safety remains the first priority as repair works are carried out in stages to ensure we keep our motorists safe.”

The bridge was damaged on March 1, when a truck carrying an excavator crashed into the overpass while driving underneath, along the Cunningham Hwy at Blackstone.

A second bridge was damaged after the same truck hit overpasses at Aberdare Rd, Dinmore.

