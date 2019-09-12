First round of unregistered dogs found in new inspections

More than 130 dogs have been found unregistered in the first month of council's program.

DOG registrations are on the rise in the Somerset region, likely due to council's door-to-door inspection program.

In July, Somerset Regional Council announced it would inspect properties in a bid to track down unregistered dogs.

More than 130 unregistered dogs have already been discovered in the first month of the Somerset Council's controversial dog inspection program.

Since August 5, council inspectors have worked through the Somerset region from a southerly direction, investigating rural properties that have not registered their dogs.

In the first month of the six-month program, 1175 properties were inspected, with 131 unregistered dogs found.

The number of dogs registered in the Somerset to date has risen by 8 per cent for the 2019/20 financial year is 4130, compared to 3804 registered in 2018/19.

Council reports have also noted an increase in enquiries related to dog registration since the inspection program began.

To encourage dog owners to register their pets, the council is offering an introductory registration fee of $35, or just $22 for concession holders for dogs that were previously unregistered, or new to the area.

The standard fee for registering a dog is $120, or $60 for concessions.

Given the success seen with the the inspection program so far, the council has already given its unanimous approval to a plan to continue with a revised version of the inspection program in future.

The revised inspection program is intended to be shorter, but more intensive, with more officers carrying out inspections over a four-month period, at an estimated cost of $80,000.