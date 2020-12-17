Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Letters to the Editor

First responders bear brunt of inequality issues

17th Dec 2020 11:39 AM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Police, teachers and health workers face innumerable challenges in their daily duties, over and above the roles their job criteria specify.

Abuse from  those they seek to help, only exacerbates their stress.

Social issues such as mental illness, homelessness, family violence, drug and alcohol abuse, poverty, child negligence and unemployment feed the dysfunction of our communities.

Public workers are exposed to far more than humanly possible.

The great divide between the rich and poor in a rich, first-world nation like ours, has created a class system. 

Governments are self-absorbed and out-of-touch.

Inequity and social injustice impact our communities on the ground, detrimental to law and order and harmonious interaction between authorities and communities which feel it is "them versus us".

There is no love lost on either side. As a consequence, protests and violence in our streets and institutions are the new norm.

We have lost the empathy and humanity which unites us.

E Rowe, Marcoola

emergency services letters to the editor poverty
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man allegedly forced woman to drive him at knifepoint

        Premium Content Man allegedly forced woman to drive him at knifepoint

        Crime A man has been charged with multiple offences after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife and forcing her to drive him in her car to flee an Ipswich suburb

        Servo first step in plans for huge future development

        Premium Content Servo first step in plans for huge future development

        Council News A new service station complex with fast food outlets is proposed as the first step...

        New Lockyer Valley hospital facility to reduce patient transfers

        Premium Content New Lockyer Valley hospital facility to reduce patient...

        Health A new medical facility in the Lockyer Valley will reduce the need for patients to...

        2020 keeps on giving for local makeup artist

        Premium Content 2020 keeps on giving for local makeup artist

        News The award-winning Lockyer local is in the running for another prize