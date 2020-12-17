First responders bear brunt of inequality issues

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Police, teachers and health workers face innumerable challenges in their daily duties, over and above the roles their job criteria specify.

Abuse from those they seek to help, only exacerbates their stress.

Social issues such as mental illness, homelessness, family violence, drug and alcohol abuse, poverty, child negligence and unemployment feed the dysfunction of our communities.

Public workers are exposed to far more than humanly possible.

The great divide between the rich and poor in a rich, first-world nation like ours, has created a class system.

Governments are self-absorbed and out-of-touch.

Inequity and social injustice impact our communities on the ground, detrimental to law and order and harmonious interaction between authorities and communities which feel it is "them versus us".



There is no love lost on either side. As a consequence, protests and violence in our streets and institutions are the new norm.

We have lost the empathy and humanity which unites us.

E Rowe, Marcoola