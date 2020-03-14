Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FRANCE: Andre Reynaud, 56, Manosque
FRANCE: Andre Reynaud, 56, Manosque
Health

Worker at dance school tests positive for coronavirus

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
14th Mar 2020 3:02 PM

There have been reports of the first case of coronavirus in Townsville.

At 1.35pm today Ann Roberts School of Dance confirmed their commercial and production manager Andre Reynaud had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from a trip to France last Thursday afternoon.

Mr Reynaud has been in isolation since Friday.

Four teachers from the Ann Roberts School of Dance are now in self-isolation for the next two weeks after they came into contact with Mr Reynaud.

Queensland Health have advised they will provide an update at 4pm today.

More to come.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks queensland health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Neighbours speak of gunshot death horror

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Neighbours speak of gunshot death horror

        Crime Midnight shooting rocks rural street, residents speak of horror aftermath

        COVID-19 QLD outbreak: What you need to know

        COVID-19 QLD outbreak: What you need to know

        Health There is no need to panic in Qld yet. Here’s what you should know

        UPDATE: Homicide investigation ongoing after man shot dead

        premium_icon UPDATE: Homicide investigation ongoing after man shot dead

        Crime Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man