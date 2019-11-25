First public hearing into PFAS inquiry begins

THE FIRST public hearing for an inquiry into the Department of Defence’s remediation of PFAS contamination on defence bases will be held today.

The Chair of the PFAS Sub-committee the Hon Dr John McVeigh MP said that the National Centre for Epidemiology and Population Health at the Australian National University (ANU) has been invited to report on work being advanced under its PFAS Health Study.

“The ANU’s PFAS Health Study was commissioned by the Department of Health to examine the potential health effects of PFAS exposure on people who have lived or worked in the areas surrounding RAAF Base Williamtown, the Army Aviation Centre Oakey and the RAAF Base Tindal,” Dr McVeigh said.

Dr McVeigh explained that the epidemiological study utilises blood samples gathered by the Government in a free blood testing program for people who had possible exposure to PFAS at or near these sites. The PFAS research team will use this source for comparison and analysis and release a sequence of assessments over 2020.

“Phase two of the study, now underway, will establish whether rates of diseases, including cancers, can be associated with higher PFAS exposure among people who have lived in the investigation areas, compared to the general population”, Dr McVeigh said.

“The PFAS Health Study is doing essential work to provide up-to-date results based on local information to affected communities, as international research continues.”

The PFAS Sub-committee’s scrutiny follows on from recommendations made to Government last parliament that the Department of Health should review its advice in relation to the human health effects of PFAS and its potential links to certain medical conditions.

The inquiry report, tabled in December 2018, made nine recommendations to address Government’s management and co-ordination of PFAS remediation and related concerns.