First pics from the front line in battle to protect Woodgate

The Woodgate Rural Fire Brigade shared photos on Facebook of what they've been facing.

THE Woodgate Rural Fire Brigade have taken to social media to share photos of scenes on the front line.

The Facebook post said the backburning efforts on Wednesday night were successful and the aim was to protect the town.

"There were extensive aerial water bombing resources that put on an amazing display over us on the fire front as well as over town," the post said.

"The two Woodgate trucks spent the day patrolling the town break to make sure that there were no spotovers that would breach the break and threaten the town."

The Woodgate Rural Fire Brigade crew helping battle the blazes.

Fire dangers are expected to remain at very high through the weekend with temperatures expected to be six degrees above average.

But the Bureau of Meteorology has said a reprieve will come by Monday as things begin to return to normal.

Meteorologist Jess Gardner said northerly winds will be stronger along the coast during the day.

"Today we're looking at winds along the coast of up to 30km/h and they'll be lighter further inland as friction from the land takes effect," she said.

"It's a be a similar story throughout the weekend, we'll see those conditions start to ease back from Monday."

Ms Gardner said there may also be some rain on the way with storms forecast over the weekend.

"Those northerly winds are bringing a bit of moisture and humidity which is tempering with the fire danger somewhat and moderating conditions a bit," she said.

"There's a rainfall surface trough stretching from the Gulf Country to the Wide Bay Burnett area with moisture building, we might see a possible shower or thunderstorm east of Gympie and Gayndah over the weekend.

"There's the possibility of severe storms on Saturday."