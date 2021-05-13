First photo of Bert post-amputation

Patti Newton has shared the first picture of husband Bert Newton since he underwent lifesaving surgery to remove his leg.

Following the news on Monday that Bert's leg had been amputated, Patti took to Instagram to share an image of Bert post op. He can be been smiling in a hospital bed with his grandson Alby sitting alongside him.

Bert Newton is recovering in hospital after undergoing a leg amputation. Picture: Patti Newton Instagram

"Thank you, everyone, for your prayers and beautiful words." Patti wrote alongside the image of Bert.

She also went on to joke, "Think Alby has stolen Bert's hair price(sic)!!"

Aussie celebs have flooded the post with supportive comments, with Chrissie Swan writing: "So good to see that iconic face."

Kate Langbroek wrote: "Oh Bert I love you. And your love of family." Brendan and Alex Fevola also sent their love, wishing the TV legend a "speedy recovery."

The much-loved television personality had his leg amputated in what was described as a

"life or death decision" after suffering "serious health problems" that started late last year with an infected toe.

Bert Newton has suffered from several health issues in recent years.

Addressing reporters outside of the hospital on Monday, Patti said the family would adjust to a "new normal", noting her husband had made a "choice to live". She also added that Bert's words were "Let's do this with a positive attitude."

The news was broken by entertainment reporter Peter Ford on air on Monday morning. He explained, "It got worse … he was seeing doctors and specialists and they couldn't seem to get it right, it kept on spreading. Basically he was told last week, you have a couple of months to live, or if you have your leg amputated, you'll probably have a few years. So, he agreed to have the leg amputated on Saturday."

Despite Bert's latest health setback, Ford made it clear Bert and Patti, who have been married for 47 years, were keen for fans to know they didn't view their story as "sad".

"They said, 'We had a choice. Other people don't have a choice.' Bert wants to keep on living, because he adores Patti, his children and his grandkids, and he wants to have as much time as he can with them."

Newton has faced various health battles over the years.

Patti shared this image of Bert in hospital last year. Picture: Patti Newton Instagram

Fans feared for the TV icon in November 2020 when a photo of him in a hospital bed was shared on social media by Patti.

He also previously underwent surgery for a quadruple heart bypass in 2012 and spent over a week in hospital for pneumonia in 2011.

Originally published as First photo of Bert post-amputation