First minute wonder goal ignites Ipswich Pride

DETERMINED EFFORT: Western Pride goal scorer Andy Pengelly breaks free of his Moreton Bay United opponent during his team's 5-0 NPL win. Chris Simpson

WESTERN Pride goal hunter Andrew Pengelly scored in the first minute, was later cleaned up and came off in the second half to avoid further injury.

It was a drama-charged but enjoyable night for one of Pride's most exciting football prospects.

And what a perfect time for Pengelly to capitalize on more superb Pride lead-up play to find the net before anyone had time to tune into the high quality game.

It was the National Premier Leagues grand final rematch and Western Pride showed their class by beating Moreton Bay United 5-0 at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

Unlike last year's thrilling duel where Dylan Wenzel-Halls converted a last-gasp free kick to secure Pride's first NPL champions crown, the latest showdown was dominated by the home side.

After Pengelly's fantastic finish, Joe Duckworth backed up his cracking goal against Lions a week before with another fine effort.

Wenzel-Halls added a double after being sick in the 1-0 victory over Lions. The speedster's courage was highlighted through his 14th and 15th goals of the season after being knocked over, pushed and crunched on Saturday night.

Pride newcomer Fraser Hills added the proverbial icing in the 89th minute by heading home the fifth goal, his first for the team.

Pengelly was sore after the match, having been replaced in the second half after copping a heavy knock to his left ankle before the break.

Moreton Bay player Chom Arop received a red card in the 37th minute following the incident.

However, Pengelly smiled with satisfaction after another outstanding team performance from the NPL's most entertaining football side. Pride are now in second place.

"We've been starting quite well and we're just trying to keep that going and keep the mentality high,'' Pengelly, 20, said.

Although the Pride team "slowed down a bit'' following the red card, Pengelly was happy how the home side responded in the second half with three more goals.

The former Ipswich Grammar School student can't recall ever scoring in the first minute among his multitude of goals at club and school level.

However, after netting 33 goals to win last year's NPL under 20 Golden Boot award, he shared the latest glory.

"It was probably my first one so quickly but Dylan (Wenzel-Halls) made it easy for me,'' Pengelly said.

It was Pengelly's fifth goal already this season.

"It was a good feeling. Getting off to a good start was important in a big game like that,'' he said.

"The morale is really high. Everyone is contributing. We just keep on rolling.''

Pengelly was planning a trip to the physio on Monday morning, hoping to be right for Pride's next match against SW Queensland at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex on Saturday night.

During the latest match, Pride head coach Graham Harvey was more animated than usual, sensing it was an important game.

"It was another clean sheet,'' Harvey said, conceding he was more pumped than usual on the sideline.

"Against a side that's been up there since the start of the season, it's nice to back up what we did against Lions.

"Happy how the boys are travelling and just nice to be at home and pick up a win like that. Lots of goals again so pleased.''

Harvey said it was crucial the boys stayed focused in the second half after the wonder first goal.

"I reckon that's as early as you can get them, which is good,'' Harvey said.

"With the work we've done this week and the work we've done on the training field, we identified that exact area so to score straight from kickoff was really pleasing.

"It's nice for me as a coach to watch the boys take that on board.''

State of play

NPL: Western Pride 5 (Dylan Wenzel-Halls 2, Andrew Pengelly, Joe Duckworth, Fraser Hills) def Moreton Bay Utd 0.

Next match: Saturday night v SWQ Thunder at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

U18 boys: Western Pride 4 (Jacob Advaney 3, Jarrod Hyslop) def Moreton Bay 0.