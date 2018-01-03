First markets of the year to pack a punch

ONE of Springfield's landmark events is set to return to Robelle Domain Parklands this week.

The hugely popular Springfield Markets will kick off the 2018 season with a bang this Friday, featuring a range of regular and new stallholders for all to enjoy.

Organiser Vicki Martin said while she wouldn't usually hold a January event, she decided to do so due to popular demand.

"I don't usually start the markets this early as it's so close to Christmas, but I've already got 55 stalls confirmed and I would say by the end of the week I'll have over 60,” Ms Martin said.

"We'll have all our regulars, along with a few new stalls like the gourmet food truck, This Little Piggie as well as Wing Fix who specialise in American-style chicken wings.

"For the music side of things we've got Alvin and d'band Jahbutu which is a Caribbean Afro Latin band who play the Caribbean big steel drums and who are so good we'll be having them back for the February markets as well.”

Alvin and d'band Jahbutu will play at this month's Springfield Markets. Facebook

Off the back of the success of the market's collaboration with Orion Springfield Central and their Twilight Christmas Markets, the Pennies from Heaven psychic pop-up tent will also feature as one of the main attractions of this month's event.

People can choose between receiving a reading from local psychic mediums Natasha Emily and Brett Barry or palmer reader and clairvoyant Teresa Lewis or psychic intuitive, Rach's Reiki.

The Pennies from Heaven psychic pop-up tent will feature as part of the first 2018 Springfield Markets this Friday.

Mini reads will be available for the duration of the market's opening hours and will be priced from $35 for 15 minutes, $40 for 20 minutes to $60 for 30 minutes. Pre-bookings are available via private message on the Pennies from Heaven Events Facebook page.

To find out more information about the January Springfield Markets event, visit the Facebook event page.

The Springfield Markets will be held on Friday, January 5 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Robelle Domain Parklands.