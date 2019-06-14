Menu
Sekisui House has unveiled its $1.5b masterplan for Stage Two of the Ripley Town Centre.
News

FIRST LOOK: Town centre's $1.5 billion expansion

Ashleigh Howarth
by
14th Jun 2019 3:14 PM
HIGH rise residential living for seniors, more retail outlets, the proposed Ripley rail extension and green open spaces are just a few of the big ticketed items which have been outlined in the $1.5b masterplan for The Ripley Town Centre by developer Sekisui House.

With the delivery of Ripley Town Centre Stage 1 in May 2018, Sekisui House is now planning to progress Stage 2 which will feature medium to high rise residential seniors living in a new South Village quarter, as well as an extension of the existing Centre for additional retail.

 

Sekisui House has unveiled its $1.5b masterplan for Stage Two of the Ripley Town Centre.
The masterplan will create a low-carbon community with seamless access to healthcare, education, recreational, commercial, community, sporting facilities and proposed train station all within a 20 minute walk.

There are ten key, interconnected character areas which form the masterplan, including the Civic Heart providing a central community and cultural space, The Esplanade which features indoor and outdoor dining overlooking green space, and The Green where young professionals, students and creatives will live, work and learn.

With more than 133,000 people expected to call Ripley home by 2036, Sekisui House Australia chief executive officer Tore Abe said the masterplan will cater to the region's growth.

"As a priority development area, we know the Ripley region is rapidly expanding, with housing and infrastructure in demand," he said.

 

Sekisui House has unveiled its $1.5b masterplan for Stage Two of the Ripley Town Centre.
"The masterplan vision will cater to the varying needs of the current local community, and ensure it is well positioned for the future.

"Our vision is to create a low-carbon community where everything you need is at your fingertips, with careful consideration of tree-lined streets, inviting pedestrian walkways, cycle paths and integrated transport options, including the proposed Ripley rail extension.

"We are placing an emphasis on long-term sustainability and life enrichment to ensure Ripley Town Centre is designed to adapt for generations to come and remains the heart of the region. Picture inviting sunlit squares, piazzas, destination parklands and rooftop gardens allowing the community to socialise, relax and enjoy.

"Once complete, this world-class destination will be a shining example of urban construction living harmoniously with nature."

The development of the 40-hectare site is expected to generate approximately 20,000 direct jobs.

 

Sekisui House has unveiled its $1.5b masterplan for Stage Two of the Ripley Town Centre.
