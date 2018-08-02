FIRST LOOK: Springfield's stunning new library

THE new Springfield Central Library is unlike anything you've seen before.

The new two-level library, located on the corner of Main St and Sirius Drv, Orion Springfield Central, cost $2.8 million and is going through the final stages of its fit-out.

It will officially open over the weekend of 25-27 August.

International best-selling author Matthew Reilly, cricket legend Glenn McGrath, and ABC TV kids' favourites Ben and Holly will be the star attractions for the opening weekend of the new library.

Libraries and Tourism Committee Chairperson Cr David Pahlke said there will be 50,000 books in stock with other state-of-the-art facilities.

Staff were busying themselves last week filling shelves and putting the last touches together on this beautiful addition to Ipswich.

"The Springfield Central Library will offer a new hands-on experience that will delight, inform and build the Ipswich communities digital literacy, while supporting the Smart City initiative. The facilities will enable members to build their skills, and increase their employment opportunities," Cr Pahlke said.

Cr Pahlke said the new library will include a main collection area, market place selection, public access computers, children's space, parents' room, event spaces with supporting kitchens, public meeting rooms, training room, smart lockers, makerspace and modern library resources.

A sneak peak inside the new Springfield Central Library.

The children's area is a highlight, kids can enjoy sound-proof chairs, individual pods, seats in window alcoves and play areas which might generate more noise than a library is used to.

Springfield Central Library has been undergoing a fit-out by South East Queensland firm iQ Construct, whose previous projects included work at the University of Queensland, Queensland Police Service, SEQ shopping centres and Crown Casino, Melbourne.

The library's design was a collaboration between Gold Coast consultancy Complete Urban and Sydney-based interior specialist CK Design International.

Cr Pahlke said the concept package had been developed in consultation with council's library management team to ensure that all functional needs had been addressed.

"It will provide Ipswich Libraries' members a new space to enjoy and a destination where they can relax, learn and grow. The smart lockers will also enable 24/7 access for borrowers," he said.

"We are very excited after months of build-up and fitting out. The new Springfield Central Library is ready to open its doors and welcome the entire community," local Division 1 Councillor David Morrison said.

"And we have amazing welcome weekend of festivities planned, including everyone's favourite fast bowler Glenn McGrath, and an Evening with Matthew Reilly, one of Australia's most popular authors. There is something for everyone: children's favourites and events for teenagers, adults and families."

Celebrate the library's opening

Opening day on Saturday will feature live music, giveaways and competitions from 9am.

Ben and Holly will be performing in the Children's Space at 10am and 1pm; Little Miss Organised will advise parents on how to declutter and organise their homes, while the Flipside Circus Performers will juggle, hula-hoop and balance across the whole of library.

Breakfast with Glenn McGrath will be first up on Sunday at 8.30, with the lean, mean bowling machine sharing his experiences in cricket and beyond, but you must book for this event.

Kids will be able to play with Duplo building blocks from 10am to 3 pm, while the rest of the family can visit HOTspot - hands on technology, for free play with robotics and virtual reality at the same times.

The highlight of the opening weekend will be Monday's Evening with Matthew Reilly in the Event Space and Reading Central areas of the library between 6pm and 8pm.

Bookings are essential and registration for the ticket draw opens at 9am on August 6.

Reilly's books have been published in more than 20 countries and sold 7 million copies. Some of his books have also been optioned for film.

Source: www.ipswichfirst.com.au