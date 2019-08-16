Menu
Savvy Squire Brewhouse will be opening at the old Wharf Tavern at Mooloolaba. (LtoR) Craft Head Brewer-Microbreweries, Australian & New Zealand Chris Sheehan, Venue Manager Paul Flinn and Head Chef Neil Mann. Photo: Patrick Woods
Food & Entertainment

FIRST LOOK: New James Squire pub takes shape

Scott Sawyer
16th Aug 2019 8:30 AM
THE Daily has been given a sneak peek at the new Savvy Squire, as it comes to life at the old Wharf Tavern site.

Tradies are busily working on the fit-out of the new James Squire brewhouse, which is due to open on August 29.

Exposed brick, dark metals and copper feature throughout the revamped venue, which is set to become another attraction at the revitalised Wharf precinct on Parkyn Pde.

The full range of James Squire beers will be on tap, including limited-release brews and small batches, as they are brewed.

Head chef Neil Mann has designed a contemporary pub menu which features plenty of the James Squire beer range in them.

Check out the gallery below.

