Midwife Chloe Sullivan and ward clerk Hanna Bell in the brand new special care nursery at St Andrews Private Hospital. Rob Williams
Health

FIRST LOOK: New hospital facilities open next week

Helen Spelitis
by
20th Apr 2018 10:15 AM

A MAJOR redevelopment at an Ipswich hospital has hit a milestone with new facilities opening next week.

On Monday, St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital will open its new front entrance, multi-deck car park and new private rooms.

It's part of a $64 million expansion that will create 300 new jobs and significantly increase health service opportunities in the district.

The new car park boasts 231 spaces and convenient access to the new reception and day surgery admissions facilities.

 

The new wing of St Andrews Priavet Hospital is nearly finished. Rob Williams

Next week, existing wards will relocate to the new tower so renovations can begin in the old, historic hospital building.

When the redevelopment has finished, due in August, the hospital will have a new emergency room along with 2 new theatres, a new 26-bed maternity ward with three labour delivery suites, a new rehabilitation unit and gym, and a pharmacy.

St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital CEO Jude Emmer

Hospital CEO Ms Jude Emmer said more services would come online over the next few months within the new building.

"We're delighted to provide our patients with easy access to our hospital and to offer an aesthetically welcoming environment on arrival," Ms Emmer said.

"We look forward to catering for the health care needs of the Ipswich and West Moreton Region."

Plans for the multi-million expansion were approved by the hospital's owners Ramsay Health in June 2016.

St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital opened in 1909 and although new operating theatres were added to the precinct in 2012, the facility has been at capacity for "some time", previous CEO Chris Wendt said in 2016.

It's hoped the new facilities will also attract the region's top practitioners.

St Andrew's new front entrance and car park will be accessible to the public from 5:30am with entry via Pring Street.

Patients and guests will be greeted by a car park attendant and concierge on arrival.

The shuttle bus service between Limestone Park and St Andrew's Hospital will stop running on Friday April 20.

 

What's opening

  • a new Intensive Care Unit
  • 2 new theatres and sterilising department
  • 81 new patient rooms; increasing total capacity from 97 to 178 beds
  • a new Women and Children's Services Ward with three new labour delivery suites, special care nursery, well baby clinic and children's playroom
  • a new redesigned Rehabilitation Unit with accompanying gymnasium and a
  • retail pharmacy

