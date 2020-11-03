FIRST LOOK: New CBD civic plaza set to open soon

The civic plaza in the Nicholas Stree Precinct named Tulmur Place will open on November 28.

The civic plaza in the Nicholas Stree Precinct named Tulmur Place will open on November 28.

THE opening of the new civic plaza as part of the $250 million redevelopment of the Ipswich city centre will mark a significant step in breathing new life into the old mall.

Tulmur Place will open on November 28, with the new Ipswich Central Library to follow on December 8.

The one hectare civic plaza is complete with a water play area, performance stage, large screen, pavilions and grassed areas and overlooks the Riverheart Parklands.

IMG_2460: The new Tulmur Place civic plaza as part of the Nicholas Street Precinct in the Ipswich CBD.

It will be officially opened on November 28, with a traditional smoking ceremony by Gateebil Gurrnung Aboriginal Corporation’s Yugara Traditional Dancers.

The precinct’s primary art piece, Standing, and a series of Indigenous artworks will also be unveiled.

The opening will set off a whole month of activities at the space including the return of the Future Flavours Food Fair on December 5, which will see Nicholas St filled with food trucks.

“We’ll have activities every day until December 20 (from November 28),” deputy mayor and Ipswich Central Redevelopment chair Marnie Doyle said.

Ipswich deputy mayor and mayor Teresa Harding at Tulmur Place.

“It’s a very large modern park space if you like where families can come and set up a picnic on the grass, enjoy food and beverage and enjoy entertainment.

“They may visit the library and set up a family picnic and the children can run through the water jets to cool off and it’s centrally located to link with other parks around the CBD.”

For many Ipswich residents, the redevelopment of the city centre has dragged on and on.

Progress has certainly been made on the Nicholas Street Precinct and the finish line is now in sight.

The plaza was named Tulmur Place by Ipswich City Council in September after the community was consulted for name suggestions.

It is a universal term across various Indigenous groups across Queensland for Ipswich.

“The design and function, the large ideas came before our time,” Ms Doyle said.

“Those decision were made.

“But we still have an opportunity to shape it and make it our own from the Ipswich people’s point of view.

Performance stage at Tulmur Place.

“This area will be the centre piece of the redevelopment for regularly programmed events, small grassroots activities, through to major cultural and music events.

“Local talent will be able to perform here as well as being a focal point for community celebrations.”

Mayor Teresa Harding said Tulmur Place would be the perfect space to link the Ipswich Art Gallery, unique shops in the Top of Town, Riverlink Shopping Centre and cafes and eateries in the rest of the CBD.

There are about 1000 carparking spaces underneath the plaza.

“Access to Bradfield Bridge has been extended so it’s an easy walkway to the shops at Riverlink,” she said.

“This is a project the interim administrator (Greg Chemello) initiated when he came in.

“The new city heart is a once-in-a-generation redevelopment and we are very proud of the results.”

The entire $250 million project is a council-owned asset.

IMG_2457: The new Tulmur Place civic plaza as part of the Nicholas Street Precinct in the Ipswich CBD.

Stage three of the redevelopment, which includes the new Ipswich City Council administration building, children’s library and customer service centre, is on track to be completed mid next year.

Stage four, which will include new a dining, entertainment and retail precinct, is set to open late next year.

Tenants for some of these spaces are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information about events at Tulmur Place over the next month, visit here.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.