FIRST LOOK: New $6 million Springfield school precinct

St Peters Lutheran College Springfield has just opened their new $6 million precinct. Principal Craig Schmidt with students Minna Hood, Nathan Jacobs, Zac Hyde, Grace Lashbrook and Ahushi Purswani.

ST PETERS Lutheran College Springfield is celebrating the finishing touches being added to its new $6 million junior high precinct.

But it won't quite feel quite right until it is filled with students.

Kindergarten, Prep and Years 1, 11 and 12 have returned to classrooms as of Monday but other grade levels are only expected to be back from May 25.

The precinct is made up of seven classrooms, an individualised learning hub and a state-of-the-art iSTEAM (innovation, science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) laboratory.

It will cater for more than 200 students in Years 7 to 9 to accommodate continued growth.

Principal Craig Schmidt said the two-storey building has been designed for the addition of a third level in the future as the student population grows, adding extra classrooms, learning spaces and amenities.

"I am looking forward to when our junior high students return and the building really starts humming with teaching, learning and school life," he said.

"It has been exciting to see the joy on teachers' faces as they settled into the new building in the past few days.

"The iSTEAM laboratory is a creative design hub which will enhance delivery of our robotics, technology and STEAM programs including engineering, digital solutions and design technology subjects.

"The new facility has plenty of writable walls and desks and agile learning spaces for small groups through to whole cohorts.

"It will be superb for developing the essential skills our young people need for the future as effective collaborators and communicators, critical and creative thinkers and influential leaders."

Mr Schmidt said the design of the precinct will enhance students sense of belonging.

It is complete with a large flexible learning area, locker facilities, kitchenette and dining area, gallery for student work and both indoor and outdoor spaces.

Special attention has been paid to lighting, acoustics and air quality in order to create an "optimal environment" for learning.

"We are now even better placed to meet the individual learning and developmental needs of our young people and provide them with increased responsibility and leadership opportunities," he said.

The precinct was designed by McLellan Bush Architects and constructed by Evans Built over 13 months.