First look inside new $8.8 million library, who is first in

A SPECIAL preview of the new $8.8 million Rosewood Library to a select few members of the community and dignitaries will be held on Saturday before it opens to the public next week.

Ipswich mayor Teresa Harding and Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe will unveil the two-storey facility in a ceremony on the weekend.

Rosewood residents were offered the chance to attend one of three preview walk-throughs on Saturday and were selected by a random ticket draw.

Division 4 councillor Kate Kunzelmann said people who weren't selected can still attend but won't be guaranteed entrance if the library is at capacity.

The library, described as "Rolls Royce facility" for the small rural township and surrounding areas will then open fully to the public from 9am Monday.

Construction started in May last year.

"It's a multifunctional community hub," she said.

Rosewood Library will open to the public on Monday.

"The library's design and services were specifically planned with the local community in mind, ensuring residents had access to the facilities and programs they needed to succeed."

These include a local history room with interactive digital heritage experience, high-tech walk up makerspace, book shop style 'best of the library' collection area, dedicated children's corner, public computers, free Wi-Fi and bookable community meeting rooms.

"The library is packed with cutting-edge technology and opportunities to extend digital knowledge and skills, while its customer service centre gives Ipswich's rural residents easy access to vital council services," Cr Kunzelmann said.

"If you want to go in there and pay your rates you can do that.

"I'm very excited. It's full of life. It's not like a sub-library. It is as good as the Ipswich (Library).

"I'm hoping it draws people into Rosewood as well."

Fellow Division 4 councillor Russell Millgan said the pair would use the library's meeting rooms to meet up with residents.

The Division 4 councillors have been visiting the town twice a month and using the Rosewood Community Centre as a meeting point.

Ipswich City Council Division 4 councillors Kate Kunzelmann and Russell Milligan outside the new Rosewood Library.

"It's the largest infrastructure spend in the township of Rosewood," he said.

Former councillor David Pahlke championed the building of a library in the town during his long tenure in office.

He will be attending the preview on Saturday.

A push to have a plaque recognising Mr Pahlke's contribution was rejected by Ipswich City Council.

"I am so proud to have played a large part in obtaining this facility for my home town," he said.

"I have been lucky enough to be invited to the event and will proudly attend to view the opening.

"This is the single biggest project in Rosewood's history."

Rosewood Library opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 9am to 5pm

Friday: 12pm to 7pm

Saturday: 9am to 12pm

Sunday: closed