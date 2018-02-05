FIRST LOOK: Inside Ipswich's new $15M aged care home

A BRAND new aged care facility has officially opened in Ipswich.

For 40-years Villa Maria has operated out of Limestone St but now residents have moved to a new facility on Robertson Rd, Eastern Heights.

On Saturday, the public was welcomed inside for a first look around the new, 100-room, $15 million Villa Maria.

It boasts modern facilities, private bathrooms attached to each room and an on-site cafe.

The new Villa Maria will also welcome men for the first time and places are still available.

It means husband and wife will no longer have to be separated with six rooms specifically designed for couples. Last year, Villa Maria Manager Carol Nowak said there were often calls asking about accommodation for men.

Sales manager Jenny Thomas said the new centre had been tastefully decorated with outdoor garden spaces and a variety of facilities including a new chapel and a hair dressing salon.

"It's people focused," Ms Thomas said.

"We've used the latest technology designed to increase the quality of care."

The new Villa Maria aged care facility has opened in Eastern Heights. Staff members from left, pastoral carer Des Neagle, residence manager Carol Nowak, and care manager Carolyn Mureau. David Nielsen

Ms Thomas said allied health services including physiotherapy and podiatry were all part of the new facility.

The new Villa Maria also has a dementia wing with secure outdoor areas.

Villa Maria's owners, Catholic Healthcare, operate 41 residential aged care services, ten retirement living communities and two healthcare services; caring for 6500 people.