First look at detailed design of new council admin tower

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

A DEVELOPMENT application has been lodged by epc.Pacific for the proposed new headquarters for Ipswich City Council on the corner of Union Place and Nicholas Street in the heart of Ipswich.

The new nine storey office tower will act as one central location for all council departments for the first time in decades.

The building will also be highly energy efficient with five star ratings.

The new tower will be set back from Bremer Street to open up a new landscaped outdoor area as part of the adjacent new civic square.

Acting mayor Paul Tullly said epc.Pacific had put forward a proposal that would be unique and highly identifiable.

Cr Tully, who is also Ipswich City Properties chairman, said the new administration building formed part of the wider redevelopment of the northern end of the former shopping centre.

"One way through traffic will bring vehicles along Nicholas Street and connect through Union Place to Bell Street for the first time since 1987," Cr Tully said.

"A drop off facility will be provided at the front of the building.

"Its central location in our city heart will enable improved pedestrian connections from Bell Street through to the new civic plaza."

Construction will start after the demolition of the former shopping centre building is finished and approvals have been processed.

Construction of the new administration buildings is due to be finished in the second half of 2019.