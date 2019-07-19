FIRST LOOK: Designs for $44m Springfield carpark revealed

Cars parked outside of designated spaces at Springfield Central Station on Wednesday morning. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

COMMUTERS have finally had their first look at a $44.5million carpark tipped to ease the battle for Springfield rail travellers.

An artist's impression has been released showing the modern, multistorey carpark slated for construction at the Springfield Central Station.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said now was the time for the Springfield community to learn more about the park 'n' ride project, which will deliver more than 650 additional carparks for commuters, more than doubling the current capacity.

"This is a big and complex project in a location which is already quite constrained,” she said.

"We only have one opportunity to plan and design this properly and I want to ensure that we deliver the best outcome for the community.”

Information sessions will be held at Springfield Central Station on July 25 between 4pm-6pm and August 2 between 6.30am-8.30am.

The sessions will provide information on an indicative design which includes vehicle access in and out of the carpark, as well as safe and easy pedestrian movements to the train station.

SLEEK: An artist's impression of the State Government's $44.5 million Springfield Central train station park 'n' ride. Contributed

Ms Mullen said she understood current commuter frustration at the station.

"The current carpark is overstretched and I understand how frustrating it is to turn up at the station and not be able to find a carpark,” she said.

Detailed design is expected to be completed by early 2020 with construction to follow.

Ms Mullen said in preparation for the carpark build and new AFL Stadium precinct, the Department of Transport and Main Roads would build 300 temporary carparks along Eden Station Drive in coming weeks and will begin preliminary works.

She said construction of the AFL stadium will restrict some parking facilities.

"The upgrade forms part of the Palaszczuk Government's $114million investment to deliver new park 'n' ride spaces across southeast Queensland, adding to the more than 30,000 spaces that are currently available,” Ms Mullen said.

"The Palaszczuk Government is delivering more than $23billion in roads and transport for Queensland over the next four years, creating 21,500 jobs.”