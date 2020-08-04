First look at new war memorial for Ipswich suburb

The masterplan for the proposed Anzac Place at Ripley Valley State Secondary College.

A NEW war memorial will be unveiled in one of the city’s fastest growing suburbs this year to salute all local service men and women.

The ANZAC Place Memorial will be established at the new Ripley Valley State Secondary College after the school’s P&C association received a $10,000 Federal Government Grant.

Ripley Valley State Secondary College Principal Brendan Krueger said the ANZAC Place memorial would allow the school and members of the community to commemorate local defence personnel.

“The P&C plans to use these funds to help with the construction of the memorial, which will be a shared community space at the front of our school incorporating a cenotaph, statues and silhouettes, a sign or mural, and a lone pine tree,” he said.

“At this stage, we plan to unveil the memorial on Remembrance Day in November this year.”

Federal Member for Blair and Shadow Minister for Veterans’ Affairs and Defence Personnel Shayne Neumann congratulated the school.

“The Ipswich region has a large service and ex-service community, and the growing Ripley Valley Corridor is home to many defence and veteran families who send their children to the new high school, which opened this year,” Mr Neumann said.

“This project will ensure that the proud service history of the area is captured and preserved for the community.

“I want to thank the P&C Association, and all ex-service and community organisations, who work tirelessly to ensure our service personnel get the recognition they deserve, and I thank all veterans for their service and sacrifice.”

More information on the ANZAC Place memorial and the masterplan proposal can be found on the Ripley Valley State Secondary College website.

If anyone would like to assist with or donate to the project, they can contact the school on (07) 3819 5333 or at principal@ripleyvalleyssc.eq.edu.au

Mr Neumann said projects and activities funded through the Saluting Their Service program play an important role in educating future generations about the service and sacrifice of Australian service men and women, especially as the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War on 15 August approaches.