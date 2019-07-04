First look at giant Japanese Zen tourist park

A Gold Coast Hinterland property is set to be transformed into a giant Japanese Zen-theme tourist facility, complete with cabins, workshops and a heated pool.

A development application was filed this week for the project which is set to feature everything from cabins to workshops and a meditation hall.

The Sakya development has been proposed for a 33,150 sqm site on Estelle Road in the remote Currumbin Valley.

Artist impressions of the Sakya Zen gardens planned for Currumbin Valley on the Gold Coast. Picture: Supplied

Put forward by developer Sakya, it has been described as a nature-based tourist attraction which will be "deeply entrenched in Zen culture".

It will be a traditional Japanese-style retreat which will offer accommodation, dining, meditation, and arts and crafts.

A development application was filed this week. Picture: Supplied

Sakya is headed by Jin Xu and Mi Li, described in planning documents as "a young couple who have chosen to make a lifestyle choice with the intention to teach Zen principles".

"One of our core missions is to act as a cultural exchange envoy, fostering a bridge between cultures. We believe that in this way, traditional culture will never be lost," the couple said in the planning report.

Concept art of a waterfall at the site Picture: Supplied

"With high-quality spiritual enjoyment, we lead the new era of cultural tourism and create a brand new homestay concept.

"Compared with the traditional homestay, when appreciating the natural beauty, we not only relax our guests physically but also improve them spiritually by combining humanistic and artistic cultivation. As an important way of learning, tourism can promote cultural exchange and communication."

An overview of the site Picture: Supplied



Its features will include:

* An art studio workshop.

* An elevated meditation hall with Zen gardens in the traditional Japanese style with sand and bonsai trees. It will be used for yoga, meditation and other spiritual activities.

* Four handcrafted cabins designed "to appeal to diverse range of potential tourists and respond to the site's constraints such as slope". They will be able to house up to eight people.

* A number of traditional Japanese pavilions.

* A heated pool built to appear as an Onsen, a traditional Japanese hot spring which will offer "an immersive and spiritual experience and adds to the ultimate 'Zen' values."

* Bush walking tracks with a Torri gate.

The project will go before council for approval later this year.

A traditional Japanese gate included in concept Artwork for the development Picture: Supplied

Artwork for the proposal. Picture: Supplied