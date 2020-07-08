First look at $260,000 sculpture that to be CBD focal point

An artist's impression of Standing, which will installed near the new piazza in Nicholas St as part of the Ipswich CBD redevelopment.

A SCULPTURE designed by a local artist will be the focal point of the rejuvenated Ipswich CBD.

Lincoln Austin said his artwork, named Standing, was inspired by the city's heritage while looking forward as it enters a new era.

The sculpture will be installed near the new piazza in Nicholas St.

Standing is an interpretation of Ipswich's floral emblem, Plunkett mallee, and will cost $260,000.

"Ipswich is a city on the move, striving to remain current and modern, while also respecting the heritage and history of this place," Mr Austin said.

"Over my time here, I have seen many changes. I have observed the city's response to natural disasters, political upheaval and tragedy.

"Through all this, Ipswichians' resilience, tenacity and an unwavering community spirit have shone through.

"Standing is the point of departure, the moment before we move forward, from where we take our first step.

"I'm proud to be a part of this next chapter."

The sculpture will be just one of several artworks installed as part of the CBD redevelopment.

The Ipswich Central Redevelopment budget previously approved by Ipswich City Council includes a $650,000 allowance for public art.

Mayor Teresa Harding said public art plays an important role in celebrating the contribution of the creative sector in Ipswich.

"Public art deeply enhances our community spaces and installations provide an important platform for artists and the creative sector to express their talents and stories," she said.

"Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and public art creates opportunities for diverse expressions of views and creativity."

Division 3 councillor Andrew Fechner said Indigenous artwork and fish trap sculptures will be featured in the new civic plaza alongside a cultural garden.

"Council will continue to support the ongoing cultural development of our city through our public art strategy, including carrying out recommendations from a recent Indigenous community consultation," he said.

