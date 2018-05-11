First look as work starts on school's $9m performance centre

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden turns the sod on the $9.9million Ipswich State High School performing arts centre while school captains Taylah Hunt and Charlie Hargraves look on.

CONSTRUCTION of a new $9.9 million performing arts centre has started to cope with a growth in enrolment at Ipswich State High School.

With a 450-seat auditorium, including ticketing and refreshment facilities, the new centre is expected to be one of the largest and most up-to-date performance spaces in the region.

The first sod for construction was turned at the school yesterday by Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden.

Mr Maddern said the new facility would be an asset, "both to the school and our local community".

"This new performing arts centre will provide modern spaces for students at Ipswich State High School to learn and perform," he said.

"It will also enhance the delivery of performing arts subjects, public performances and events, as well as the school's highly regarded dance program.

"This almost $10 million investment in education infrastructure will also increase the school's built capacity by allowing the existing performing arts and music rooms to be converted into classrooms."

Ipswich State High School is forecast to have close to 1780 students in 2019, up from its current enrolment of around 1600.

The new performing arts centre will include multimedia recording and editing suites, music, dance and drama classrooms and performing spaces.

"This growing school population reflects both its position as a school of choice in the Ipswich area and local population growth," Mr Madden said.

"I'm proud the Palaszczuk Government is investing in our community and delivering for the students of Ipswich, now and into the future."

Principal Simon Riley said the project marked the start of a new chapter for Ipswich State High School.

"The new performing arts centre will allow us to really connect with the community, not only through our performances but also by developing a unique community hub for the arts," he said.

"Both staff and students are really looking forward to more ambitious productions making the most of the excellent facilities.

"These include multimedia recording and editing suites, as well as music, dance and drama classrooms and performing spaces. "This is a great addition to our great school."

Minister for Education Grace Grace said the construction project was part of the State Government's commitment to providing quality education facilities.

"In 2017-18 we are delivering an infrastructure investment program across the state valued at more than $778 million," she said.

"This includes $30.1 million being invested in school infrastructure projects in the Ipswich region this financial year."

The Ipswich State High School performing arts centre is due to open in 2019.