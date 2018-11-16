First land release at The Haven in Augustine heights

THE first home sites have been unveiled at The Haven, the newest residential village in Stockland's thriving Augustine Heights community.

There will be 40 lots in total, Stockland says they have been designed to meet increasing demand for low-maintenance home options in the thriving south-west growth corridor.

The first release of land will contain 10 home sites, with lots varying in size from 320 square metres to 400 square metres with prices ranging from $185,900 to $210,900.

David Laner, Acting Queensland General Manager for Residential Communities at Stockland, said The Haven would add to the diversity of land options at Augustine Heights and was expected to appeal to a wide range of customers, from first home buyers to downsizers, singles and families with young children.

"The Haven offers a great opportunity to for those looking to get a foot on the new home property ladder by providing a range of affordable home sites in a thriving, family-friendly neighbourhood well connected to Ipswich, Brisbane and the Gold Coast,” Mr Laner said.

"The new lots, located on the western end of the community, will be perfectly positioned among the wealth of natural green surrounds at Augustine Heights, which has been carefully planned to maintain more than 47 hectares of open space including a rehabilitated 30-hectare wildlife corridor.''

Stockland Augustine Heights is a popular, established community that will eventually comprise more than 1,000 homes on the 183 hectare site, and has an abundance of recreational space incorporating a BMX park, an off-leash dog area, and kilometres of walking and cycling paths.

A free weekly timed parkrun for all fitness levels takes place in the community every Saturday from 7am.

The community includes two schools, Augusta State School and St Augustine's College, with childcare, Springfield Central Railway Station and shopping centres just minutes away.

To find out more visit the Sales and Information Centre on the corner of Christopher St and Santa Monica Drv, Augustine Heights, phone 13 5263, or go to www.stockland.com.au/augustineheights