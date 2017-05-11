First home underway at Waterlea Walloon

Construction of the first home in the 1500-lot Waterlea Walloon masterplanned community has commenced by leading home builder Hayman Homes.

Hayman Homes won the race from a field of eager builders to get the first concrete slab at the community laid. The home has already been sold to a local buyer.

The construction commencement milestone follows the successful selling to date of 117 lots across Stage 1 and 2 of Waterlea, which is located next to the township of Walloon, just west of Ipswich's CBD. Waterlea was only launched to market in late 2016.

An aerial view of the masterplan development.

Hayman Homes General Manager David Afrin said Waterlea appealed to the buyers due to the uniqueness of the estate and the quality of the masterplan.

"The proposed village and township-style living offered the country feel environment they wanted and the vast amounts of open community space reinforced this," Mr Afrin said.

"The range of employment around the area and an easy commute to Ipswich or Brisbane CBD made Waterlea very appealing for the buyers. Access to the local Walloon rail station also provided peace of mind regarding connectivity in the future."

The $3.5 million Walloon development will include a retail hub.

Mr Afrin said the family had chosen a brand-new Azure design from Hayman Homes' affordable SmartStart range which will be a full turnkey four-bedroom family home.

It will feature built robes for all bedrooms with a generous master suite with ensuite and a good-sized walk-in robe. The kitchen is very much the heart of this home featuring stone bench tops and premium stainless steel appliances, forming the perfect backdrop to daily activities and combined with two living areas offers numerous lifestyle options.

The first precinct of Waterlea Walloon, consisting of 300 homes, will be complete by the end of this year, with the next 1,200 lots to be rolled out over the next five years.

Waterlea is located on Rohl Rd, Walloon, and is open for inspection daily from 10am-5pm. Visit waterlea.com.au