First home-owners rush to use $20K grant in Ipswich

AN IPSWICH housing developer says first-home owners are snapping up new properties as the deadline for the government's $20,000 grant draws closer.

Sekisui House, developers of Ecco Ripley, say sales activity has intensified in the first few months of 2017 with more than half those buyers using the first-home owners' grant.

According the developer 56 per cent of new homes sold this year in Ecco Ripley were bought by first-home owners, buying into the property market before the grant offer expires in June.

"We're seeing an enormous increase in sales from first-home owners, due to the $20,000 grant,” Ecco Ripley Sales Manager Scott Blaney says.

"We have welcomed a range of buyers - from those purchasing their first home, to growing families, individuals and empty-nesters seeking to downsize into a safe and vibrant community.”

There are already 750 people either living in the Ecco Ripley community or in the process of building their home.

Within Ecco Ripley, the majority, or 66%, of houses are tenanted by owners and a third of those are from Ipswich; 40% are from greater Brisbane, 11% from New South Wales, 3% from Victoria, 3% from the Sunshine Coast and remaining 3% from Western Australia.

"There is a constant stream of new faces and nationalities moving to Ecco Ripley, adding a great deal of diversity to this growing community,” Mr Blaney says.

Last month construction began on the new $1.5 billion Ripley Town Centre, a commercial hub in the heart of the community.

Sekisui House Australia CEO and Managing Director Toru Abe says the project will put Ecco Ripley on par with major communities such as Springfield and Northlakes.

"We have been warmly encouraged by the strong sales achieved since the first releases of land at Ecco Ripley, and the sense of community that we have already created,” Mr Abe said last month.