TV legend Bert Newton undergoes 'life or death' leg amputation
Entertainment

First glimpse of Bert’s post-op life

Fiona Byrne
12th May 2021 5:10 PM | Updated: 7:05 PM
TV legend Bert Newton has been seen for the first time since undergoing a lifesaving leg amputation on Saturday.

Newton was pictured alongside his adored youngest grandchild, Alby, in a photo posted by his wife Patti Newton on social media on Wednesday.

“Thank you everyone for your prayers and beautiful words,” Patti wrote acknowledging the enormous outpouring of love and support Bert had received since his harrowing but necessary procedure.

Bert with his grandson Alby. Picture: Instagram
Alby is named after his famous grandfather, with Bert known as Alby to his closest friends.

Bert, 82, had part of his right leg removed just below his knee, after what started as an infected toe four months ago escalated and became life threatening.

He has been in Melbourne’s Epworth Hospital for more than six weeks.

Patti said the decision to operate was made by Bert.

““He had a choice and his choice was to live,” Patti said.

“It is going to be a long journey, but we are all very positive and he is strong.

“This (amputation) is not a nice thing to happen but it is not a death sentence.

“Because he has so much to live for he will do his utmost to make this work.

“Where there is a will, there is a way and that is him. He is strong.”

Newton’s six grandchildren have been visiting him regularly since Sunday night showering him with love.

“He is lucky, he has got family all around him. The grandkids mean the world to him,” she said.

“We have been together for over 50 years and you just want to get as much out of it (life) as you can in the latter years.

“You don’t want anything to happen to either of you.”

