A concept plan of the proposed new service centre at Traveston, set for the corner of the Bruce Highway and Mary Valley Link Rd.
A concept plan of the proposed new service centre at Traveston, set for the corner of the Bruce Highway and Mary Valley Link Rd.
Council News

First glimpse at new Gympie 'mega servo'

scott kovacevic
by
21st Feb 2019 7:14 AM
THE gateway to the Mary Valley could soon be home to a bustling 6.8ha service centre with three restaurants, electric charging points and parking for almost 200 cars.

Proposed to be built opposite Corbets Organics on the Mary Valley Link Rd at Traveston, the sprawling complex is expected to be home to multiple food outlets, including one with drive-through service.

Plans include a 1453sqm service centre, fuel pumps for cars and trucks and four recharging points for electric vehicles.

 

Concept plan of the service centre.
Concept plan of the service centre.

Parking is available for 188 vehicles, including 129 cars, cars with trailers and four motorcycle spots. B-doubles, buses and bicycles are also catered for.

There will be an electric barbecue and shaded children's play area.

A heavy vehicle rest area will be at the south end of the site.

The service station will be able to handle up to 16 cars at once, and the truck station will have four spots. All up, the station's underground tanks can hold 550,000 litres of fuel.

 

Another view of the centre.
Another view of the centre.

Three food outlets will be able to run from the centre, with one able to serve drive-through.

"The project team views the Traveston Commercial Roadside Facility development as an opportunity to create a flagship site for industry innovation and sustainability," developers Emberworth Pty Ltd said in their application.

They have applied to change the site's planning use.

 

Satellite image of the site of the proposed service centre.
Satellite image of the site of the proposed service centre.

The land is currently vacant and surrounded by rural zoned land. Although there is a potential planning conflict, Emberworth said there was a clear argument for it.

"Council acknowledged that, whilst a service station/ food and drink outlet use would generally not be a suitable use within the rural zone, given the site's logical location along the highway, the proposed use may be supported where appropriate demonstration was provided on the suitability of the site." they said.

The plans are open for public feedback until March 12.

