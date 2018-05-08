Menu
A first glimpse of Barnaby Joyce and Vikki Campion’s child, Sebastian. Picture: Channel 7
Celebrity

First glimpse of Barnaby’s boy

by David Aidone
8th May 2018 7:01 PM

THE first images of Sebastian Joyce, the newborn son of former Nationals leader and deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce and his partner Vikki Campion, have been revealed.

Seemingly already adjusting to a life of jetsetting, the three-week old baby was caught with Mr Joyce and Ms Campion at Armidale Airport, New South Wales.

The tired-looking duo appear to be enjoying a coffee, while Ms Campion cradles baby Sebastian, who was born on April 16, weighing 3.2kgs.

 

A tired-looking Ms Campion cradles baby Sebastian at Armidale Airport, New South Wales. Picture: Channel 7
Mr Joyce is separated from his wife, Natalie, with who he raised four children: Julia, Caroline, Odette and Bridgette.

Sebastian is Mr Joyce's fifth child, and his first son, but for Ms Campion, the newborn is her first dive into motherhood.

Barnaby Joyce and Vikki Campion at Canberra airport, prior to Sebastian’s birth. Picture: Kym Smith
Just a couple of months prior to the child's birth, Mr Joyce spurred speculation as to whether the baby was actually his.

In early March, he told media that it was a "grey area" as to whether Sebastian was actually his child.

More to come.

