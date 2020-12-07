First operator locked in for exciting new dining precinct

A render of the dining precinct in Yamanto Central shopping centre.

AN outdoor dining precinct that can accommodate 300 people will be a key feature of one of Ipswich's newest shopping complexes.

The Yamanto Central shopping centre is set to open mid next year and it forms part of phase one of the 22.5ha Yamanto Town Centre development.

Coles and Kmart are the site's anchor tenants and now Nextra, Gaye's Hairdressing, Smokemart, Star Liquor and Concierge Car Wash have also been confirmed for the centre.

Sushi Hyo is the first lessee locked in for the centre's 750 sqm undercover outdoor dining precinct.

It leads out on to a 450 sqm open air grassed space complete with a play area for kids.

"I am not aware of too many dining precincts that are opening up in 2021," owner and developer JMK Retail general manager Vicki Leavy said.

"In fact, many projects have been put on hold until greater certainty is known across the sector.

"Basically, everyone is waiting for a COVID vaccine.

"At Yamanto Central, our new dining precinct is progressing at great pace.

"We have a few leasing opportunities available for food and dining outlets and we expect them to be snapped up pretty quickly."

JMK is now seeking expressions of interest from food operators to join the precinct.

Spaces range from 80 to 200 sqm, which will be complemented by additional alfresco seating.

There is space for seven restaurants and food outlets, some of which will be licensed.

"The Yamanto Central outdoor dining precinct is going to be one of the key elements of the new centre and I think it is going to change the way people dine in Ipswich," Ms Leavy said.

"For people working at Amberley and the surrounding areas, the dining precinct will offer them a relaxed dining environment where they can grab a cup of coffee in the morning or enjoy a hot meal with a range of beverage options for lunch, or a relaxed bite to eat with a craft beer for dinner.

"For people travelling into the area via the Cunningham Highway, the centre will provide a convenient place to stop with a broad range of dining options.

"For local families, the dining precinct will offer a casual family friendly alfresco dining experience not currently available within the local area.

"Dining will be available from breakfast through to lunch and dinner, so there will be plenty of options for every palate."

Architect firm Buchnan designed the precinct.

Principal Todd Crighton said the facility was designed to create a homely feel.

"Our approach with the dining precinct was to foster a comfortable environment that evokes a backyard spirit; somewhere that can host the individual or family activities, amongst an eclectic mix of food offerings and spaces," he said.

"It avoids pretension, but instead looks to provide a public space where one can genuinely relax and take ownership of their piece of turf under a tree.

"The program and planning revolves around connectivity between the more private dining spaces adjacent the restaurants and the rolling grass mounds, creating a garden environment for diners to enjoy while their children and friends embrace the 'yard' and its offerings.

"Yamanto Central offers a unique opportunity for businesses wanting to locate to an area that has a fast growing population and a community with the financial capacity and desire to indulge in good restaurants, quality shopping and uplifting consumer experiences."

