First flower ice cream and now floral beer

Getting a taste of the new floral ale is Adrian Cubit (left) from 4 Brothers Brewing and Wade Curtis from 4 Hearts Brewing.
Amy Lyne
by

TOOWOOMBA is known for its flowers and it seems city businesses are embracing just that.

Earlier this week Toowoomba burger bar Betty's Burgers revealed its newest floral creation in celebration of the Carnival of Flowers.

That is a special lavender and blackberry waffle concrete which will be available during September featuring house-made vanilla custard ice cream with waffle flakes, blackberries, lavender cream and lavender sprigs.

But now a Toowoomba brewery has revealed its own floral creation in honour of spring.

If you didn't already guess, the creation is a floral beer, from 4 Brothers Brewing.

Betty's Burgers is offering a special lavender and blackberry waffle concrete, a bespoke dessert made available during September.
"Spring has sprung and so too have these guys," the brewery posted on social media.

"Wade from 4 Hearts Brewing and Adrian from 4 Brothers  Brewing have teamed up and made a beer to celebrate the biggest festival in Toowoomba, Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers."

The "floral ale" is a hibiscus and elderflower saison.

It will be available during carnival time only from the 4 Brothers Brewing taproom and The Spotted Cow. You can also grab a glass at Pumpyard Bar and Brewing in Ipswich. 

Topics:  4 brothers brewing beer carnival of flowers toowoomba whatson

Toowoomba Chronicle
