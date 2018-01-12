First-ever kid's life saving program for the region

IT'S a past time traditionally associated with the beach, but now Ipswich children can also learn to become lifesavers.

In a first for the area, Surf Life Saving Queensland will hold its Little Lifesavers program at Springfield's Orion Lagoon next week for children aged five to 11 years old.

Participants will learn a range of important life saving skills run by qualified life savers and Surf Life Saving Queensland community awareness coordinator Chloe Maxwell said it would be a great opportunity to give kids more confidence in the water.

"The skills we cover are vital to ensure kids are safe not only in a beach environment, but in any environment near water," Ms Maxwell said.

"They will learn things like what to do if their little brother or sister fall into the pool or if mum or dad fall over, how they can put them into the recovery position and call triple zero.

"There are more and more drownings each year, so we'll also teach water familiarisation and the different depths, as well as what the different flags and signs are and how to identify a rip."

The Little Lifesavers program is currently run in several locations across Queensland and took out first place in last year's What's On 4 Kids Awards.

Ms Maxwell said people had until Sunday to register for the five-day program and if there was enough interest, they would return for the next season starting in September.

"This is a great opportunity for people who live a bit further away from the beach to educate them so they have the same skills that those who live at the beach often take for granted," she said.

"A lot of people can't join their kids up to nippers because of the large commitment and travel, so in this course they can get an introduction to life saving and learn how to use the rescue tube, the paddling boards and water skills like wading and dolphin diving.

The Little Lifesavers program will run from 8:00am to 10:00am on January 15-19 at Orion Lagoon, Springfield Central. For more information call 3846 8000.