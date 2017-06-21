First deployment brings challenges in Middle East

SERVING WITH PRIDE: RAAF communications electronics technician Corporal Prue Phillips deployed on Operation Accordion in the Middle East region.

FOR Prue Phillips, a die-hard Broncos supporter, spending time away from family is a tough challenge.

Currently deployed to the main air operating base in the Middle East Region on Operation ACCORDION supporting the Air Task Group, RAAF Corporal Prue Phillips is embedded with the Theatre Communications Group, maintaining information systems across multiple countries in the Middle East all the way back to Australia.

"This is my first deployment and the first time I've spent so long away from family," Prue said.

"It's difficult being away for so long but the work is rewarding and I feel a real sense of achievement being here on operations."

Solving complex information technology issues whilst manning the service desk or working on high-end servers in the background, day-to-day duties can vary immensely.

Supporting hundreds of operational computing workstations across the Middle East provides her with great satisfaction when everything is running as it should.

"There is a great sense of accomplishment identifying issues and resolving complex problems in a timely manner," Prue said.

"I feel a real sense of contributing to the Air Force operational tasking and Australia's security.

"The team I'm working with has a lot of experience and we also work alongside United States communication personnel, so I will take away a lot of knowledge from this deployment.

"Whilst on deployment, I've had the opportunity to make some great friends and I feel like I'm part of a community."

Following achievements of her stepfather Glenn who continues to serve in the Army, Prue decided to join the Royal Australian Air Force in 2009 and has not looked back.

Posted to RAAF Base Amberley at the No 1 Communications Squadron, she still has ample opportunity to catch up with family and friends around the Brisbane area during downtime.

The ATG of Operation OKRA is operating at the request of the Iraqi Government within a US-led international coalition assembled to disrupt and degrade Daesh operations in the Middle East Region.

The ATG comprises of seven RAAF F/A-18A Hornet fighter aircraft, an E-7A Wedgetail airborne command and control aircraft and a KC-30A Multi-role Tanker Transport air-to-air refuelling aircraft.

There are up to 350 personnel deployed at any one time as part of the ATG.