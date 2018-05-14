Menu
Keema Automotive Group plans to build an ultra-modern dealership at Augustine Heights to fill a service gap in the eastern end of Ipswich.
Council News

First dealership in huge automall on the way

by Carly Morrissey
14th May 2018 4:00 PM
THE first dealership in the Springfield Automall precinct is expected to start construction this year.

Plans for a large modern Keema Automotive showroom at the corner of Technology Drive and Augusta Parkway at Augustine Heights were first approved in August last year.

Recently Ipswich City Council approved changes to the original plans submitted by Keema Automotive, those plans indicating the first dealership built at the site will sell Hyundai vehicles.

That multi-level development will see a 706m2 showroom, office space and 16-bay workshop built on the ground level during stage one and a parts area on the mezzanine level.

Stage two will see incorporates a 26-bay workshop on level one along with additional office space and another level with a display deck, and two additional showrooms on the ground floor.

A lower parking deck and upper level deck are also to be constructed in stage two.

In total there will be more than 150 car parks and the dealership is expected to create more than 100 jobs.

Read more about Keema Automotive's plans here.

The development is part of plans by Springfield City Group to develop a world class Automall on up to five hectares of land fronting Augusta Parkway.

Their idea is to create an exciting, cutting edge automotive retail hub in Springfield and feature as many as a dozen dealerships in the one place.

