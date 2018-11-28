Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

First cyclone of the season may be quietly brewing

Crystal Jones
by
28th Nov 2018 11:45 AM | Updated: 12:01 PM

QUEENSLAND could see its first cyclone of the season if a low develops off the coast this weekend.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said the potential low was being monitored very carefully. 

"Some models are suggesting a low pressure system off the far north coast early next week," he said. 

"We're just keeping an eye on things and we'll issue any warnings if they're needed."

There is currently no low, but the spokesman said if a low did form it would most likely be this weekend off the Solomon Islands. 

The spokesman said the bureau was monitoring the potential low and also had a three-day cyclone outlook on its website that people can view in case of any activity. 

The spokesman said a much more pressing concern was the fires burning north of Bundaberg. 

Temperatures are expected to hit 34 degrees as fires intensify. 

"Today is the absolute peak of it," he said. 

There is a chance of some thunderstorms this afternoon.

More Stories

bureau of meteology cyclones editors picks weather
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Severe storms affect Ipswich commuters in blistering heat

    Severe storms affect Ipswich commuters in blistering heat

    Environment Severe thunderstorms sweeping across the region have caused significant disruption to the rail network.

    • 28th Nov 2018 2:00 PM
    Highway crash claimed 'heart and soul of family'

    premium_icon Highway crash claimed 'heart and soul of family'

    Crime "Without her at home life is so much harder”

    • 28th Nov 2018 2:17 PM
    Jarrod's ironman setback provides valuable training lesson

    premium_icon Jarrod's ironman setback provides valuable training lesson

    Sport International athlete learning how to manage his body

    • 28th Nov 2018 2:45 PM
    Summerholm fire extinguished, quickly

    Summerholm fire extinguished, quickly

    News Crews quickly act on Lockyer Valley fire

    • 28th Nov 2018 2:43 PM

    Local Partners