Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cyclone Rita currently sits at category 1 between Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands
Cyclone Rita currently sits at category 1 between Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands
News

First cyclone of the season appears

Jack Evans
25th Nov 2019 11:33 AM | Updated: 7:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Cyclone season is here with the first cyclone recorded between Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands.

Cyclone Rita, which formed over the weekend, currently sits at category one but is expected to hit category two early tomorrow morning.

Meteorologist Dean Narramore from the Bureau of Meteorology said the southbound cyclone will likely not affect the Queensland coast, apart from a potential rise in swell.

Mr Narramore said the cyclone is expected to turn west towards Vanuatu before weakening.

The system has arrived "a little bit early" according to Mr Narramore but is still well inside the cyclone season window which started on November 1.

He expects more cyclone activity come December.

bureau of metereology cyclone rita cyclone season editors picks rockhampton weather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Correctional officers allegedly assaulted and spat on

        premium_icon Correctional officers allegedly assaulted and spat on

        News Three prison officers sustained injuries and one was spat on during an incident at Borallon Training and Correctional Centre.

        Child busted for sexual assault on Ipswich train line

        premium_icon Child busted for sexual assault on Ipswich train line

        News The boy allegedly interfered with her clothes and touched her

        IT student guilty after car brawl in Gatton’s main street

        premium_icon IT student guilty after car brawl in Gatton’s main street

        News A violent scene in the CBD had witnesses locking their car doors in fear and...