First CT machine will be a game changer for rural town

THE addition of a modern CT machine to a growing radiology practice will be a game changer for a small rural town.

STAR Radiology CEO Dr Andrew Timbs landed in Fernvale in 2018, determined to provide services close to home so local residents didn't have to travel into Ipswich or Gatton.

A CT machine will be installed next week and will be operational from August 3.

"The only CT machines (close by) are in Ipswich or Gatton," Dr Timbs said.

"Even then, a lot of the times it takes days if not sometimes weeks to get in for a scan.

"(The new machine) is the safest CT around. It's an ultra low dose.

"We have a lot of imaging. One of the most important ones is chest, and also extremities and sinuses.

"We can actually do those with the equivalent dose of a standard X-ray. Even minute fractures we can see right away.

"We now have the ability to do all those types of scans on CT, which you would normally refer initially for a standard X-ray. It's crazy not to refer to the CT straight away with the advantage of the ultra low dose."

Dr Timbs is set up with the equipment to do standard X-ray machines, orthopantomograms and ultrasounds in his practice on the Brisbane Valley Highway.

He said the new addition was much sought after by local residents and doctors.

"All the doctors, they've been asking for a CT for a fair while," he said.

"It's a massive capital expense to set up.

"It means people aren't going to have to travel to Ipswich. Every single person that comes into the office tells me how much they hate travelling to go into Ipswich for medical imaging.

"The advantage of the CT is the vast majority of what you would get referred for an ultrasound for, you're actually far better off now getting a CT because it is going to give you far better imaging and diagnostic ability."

Dr Timbs said he is bringing a radiographer on board from the start of August to handle all of the imaging.

He is also the CEO of Purity Chiropractic, which is right next door.

The two practices share a reception area.

"I'll be trying to find an associate chiropractor to do some of the days in the chiropractor practice so it can allow me to step back a couple of days and do much more work on the business, rather than being in the business all the time," he said.