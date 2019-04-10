First 'critical date' set for Ipswich's city redevelopment

Work starts again outside the site of the Commonwealth Hotel in Union Place in the Ipswich CBD on Friday.

EASTER next year has been set as the first critical point in the redevelopment of the central business district.

After years of uncertainty, Ipswich administrator Greg Chemello has revealed a date when residents will start to notice change.

"Easter 2020 will be the first critical focal point," Mr Chemello said.

"Nicholas St should be reopened, with retail outlets spruiking their wares and the plaza finished.

"In mid-2020, we'll have a new library, and by mid-2021 a new council administration building will add an extra layer of life to the precinct."

Mr Chemello, who took over the running of Ipswich City Council after councillors were dismissed in August, was pleased diggers had finally moved into the business district.

"Work is happening now, and we're happy with the progress," he said.

"Ipswich Central encompasses Top of Town, an expanded health precinct, Queens Park and Riverlink.

"All these areas will benefit from a reinvigorated civic heart which proudly represents our city."

At 6pm each day, automatic bollards will be activated to transform Nicholas St into a pedestrian-only entertainment zone.

In the coming months, tenders are expected to be awarded for the council's administration building, new library and civic space.